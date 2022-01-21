Jake Allen to miss eight weeks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause. Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22. The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio. Photo Credit: Weber Family The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets: Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075 Jason Bower: 412-969-0563 Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533 Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184 Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613 Keith Matts: 412-403-7224

