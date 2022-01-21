ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jake Allen to miss eight weeks

NHL
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS -- Following Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, the Canadiens announced...

www.nhl.com

bostonnews.net

Canadiens G Jake Allen (lower body) out eight weeks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen will be sidelined eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Allen, 31, sustained the injury during Montreal's 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 12. Allen has served as the primary goaltender for the Canadiens in place of former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient Carey...
NHL
NHL

Allen out eight weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Jake Allen will be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of a lower-body injury. The goalie had an MRI on Monday after sustaining the injury in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 12. The update on Allen comes after the Canadiens...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

Islanders, hockey world mourn death of Gillies

Former teammates, opponents, countless fans and more around NHL express sadness for loss of legend. Clark Gillies, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and all-time fan favorite during his time with the New York Islanders, died at age 67 on Friday. Teams, players, fans and those around the hockey world mourned...
NHL
NHL

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

LAS VEGAS - After finally snapping their skid on Tuesday night in Dallas, the Canadiens continue their seven-game American road trip with a stop in Vegas. Tuesday's game saw Tyler Toffoli celebrate his return from a hand injury with a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Stars. He had previously been sidelined since Dec. 4.
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters Take On Baltimore Firefighters In Charity Hockey Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause. Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22. The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio. Photo Credit: Weber Family The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets: Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075 Jason Bower: 412-969-0563 Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533 Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184 Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613 Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Huge night for power play fuels comeback in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The start wasn't pretty, but the finish sure was. With four power-play goals, timely saves and a will to win, the Stars pulled off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. No doubt it was a game the Stars absolutely needed...
NHL
defpen

Lonzo Ball Suffers Small Meniscus Tear, Expected To Miss Up To Eight Weeks

The Chicago Bulls have surprised several fans with their performance thus far this season. Unfortunately, the Bulls have hit an unexpected speed bump heading into the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. NBA insiders Adam Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have both reported that Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with...
NBA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders forward Jake Smith named ECHL Player of the Week

Jake Smith made Iowa Heartlanders history when he was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Wednesday. The forward is the first player in the short history of the Heartlanders franchise to earn the honor. Smith garnered recognition for his efforts on the ice from Jan. 10-16. During...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Goals in big moments give Stars two key points in Detroit

DETROIT -- The Stars were determined not to go quietly into the cold Detroit night. Tying the game with just 63 seconds left, the Stars finished off their comeback in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The Stars knew their...
NHL
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

The Oilers and Flames engage in a Hockey Night in Canada Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers host the Battle of Alberta Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet & Citytv or listen...
NHL

