Jake Allen to miss eight weeks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen will be sidelined eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Allen, 31, sustained the injury during Montreal's 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 12. Allen has served as the primary goaltender for the Canadiens in place of former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient Carey...
The Boston Bruins weren’t happy about the hit form Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway that injured Brad Marchand. Bruce Cassidy called it “cheap” and David Pastrnak said he thought it was “dirty.”
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.”
Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Former teammates, opponents, countless fans and more around NHL express sadness for loss of legend. Clark Gillies, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and all-time fan favorite during his time with the New York Islanders, died at age 67 on Friday. Teams, players, fans and those around the hockey world mourned...
LAS VEGAS - After finally snapping their skid on Tuesday night in Dallas, the Canadiens continue their seven-game American road trip with a stop in Vegas. Tuesday's game saw Tyler Toffoli celebrate his return from a hand injury with a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Stars. He had previously been sidelined since Dec. 4.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause.
Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22.
The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio.
The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets:
Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075
Jason Bower: 412-969-0563
Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533
Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184
Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613
Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The start wasn't pretty, but the finish sure was. With four power-play goals, timely saves and a will to win, the Stars pulled off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. No doubt it was a game the Stars absolutely needed...
The Chicago Bulls have surprised several fans with their performance thus far this season. Unfortunately, the Bulls have hit an unexpected speed bump heading into the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. NBA insiders Adam Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have both reported that Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with...
Jake Smith made Iowa Heartlanders history when he was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Wednesday. The forward is the first player in the short history of the Heartlanders franchise to earn the honor. Smith garnered recognition for his efforts on the ice from Jan. 10-16. During...
DETROIT -- The Stars were determined not to go quietly into the cold Detroit night. Tying the game with just 63 seconds left, the Stars finished off their comeback in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The Stars knew their...
Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
The Oilers and Flames engage in a Hockey Night in Canada Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers host the Battle of Alberta Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet & Citytv or listen...
