Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now available to pre-load on Nintendo Switch

By Cale Michael
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Legends: Arceus will officially release globally for the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28, but players who pre-ordered the game digitally via the eShop should have the option to pre-load the game soon. The game will remain unplayable once downloaded until the software unlocks at launch. Once pre-loaded,...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
How to get Darkrai and Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is taking players to a new yet familiar region as we go back in time to the Hisui region, an ancient version of what became Sinnoh. As you’d expect, plenty of Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be available to encounter and capture, and these include some of its most iconic legendary Pokémon. Arceus is the focal Pokémon of this game, but you’ll be able to get your hands on other favorites, like Darkrai and Shaymin, by completing certain in-game events. Here’s everything you need to know.
hardcoregamer.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Overview Trailer

Pokémon mainline games have allowed players to catch’em all in turned based combat. But Pokémon Legends: Arceus is introducing us to a brand new way to complete every Pokémon Master’s goal. An overview trailer has been posted to provide a quick rundown. In Legends: Arceus,...
imore.com

Nintendo Recap — Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks promising thanks to new features and E3 might not happen

Welcome everybody to this week's Nintendo recap. 2022 is already off to an exciting start with new trailers for both the upcoming Pokémon and Kirby games, giving us greater insights into both adventures. Plus, one of the most popular Assassin's Creed titles is coming to Switch and the next Mario Kart is reportedly in development. Additionally, in-person E3 2022 has been canceled, but it looks like this probably would have been the case regardless of the Omicron variant. There's plenty to talk about so lets a-go!
gameranx.com

God of War PC Port Now Available to Pre-Load on Steam

The game is coming to Steam and Epic on January 14. God of War was announced for the PC back in October 2021 and the wait is nearly over. Santa Monica Studios is ensuring that Steam customers who preordered the game can jump into Midgard immediately upon its release on January 14 by opening the pre-load option starting today, January 12. To download the game, players will need to free up around 70GB of hard drive space. The development team has not specified information regarding pre-loads via the Epic Games Store and has also not given any specific unlock times for the game. God of War for PC will cost $49.99 on both storefronts.
dotesports.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel overview shows shop features, pack costs, and more

Fans have been waiting a long time to see how the shop will work in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. And, with today’s overview video from Konami, they now have some concrete details about the store—though nothing about microtransactions yet. Several aspects of the shop were blurred out, likely to...
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks show potential special items for Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, and Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is doing a lot to differentiate itself from other entries in the main series, including overhauling the battle system, removing held items, and reworking how stats function at a base level. And with early copies of the game being data-mined, we have details on a few new items that will directly relate to some of the featured Legendary Pokémon.
dotesports.com

Trading currently unavailable in Pokémon Go

Niantic has confirmed that trading is currently unavailable in Pokémon Go due to an unknown issue. The developers are investigating the outage following multiple reports from players in different regions that one of the game’s core mechanics was either failing mid-trade or entirely unavailable to select. Trades being...
dotesports.com

Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel free-to-play?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available on all platforms, with players able to pick up their controller or phone and duel with other duelists around the world. This is an evolution for the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. It brings the game’s traditional formats digitally for the first time on a platform that was truly designed to enable and enhance both casual and competitive play.
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals Hisuian variants of Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott

A massive, coordinated leak targeting Pokémon Legends: Arceus has revealed new final evolutions for the game’s starting Pokémon. A leaker named PoryLeeks has been posting huge spoilers about the game all morning, including the new versions of Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott. Previous leaks stated that the final evolutions will also have new type combinations, as well.
dotesports.com

Hisuian Arcanine, Electrode, Lilligant, Goodra, and more revealed in huge Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak

Several new regional variants of existing Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, according to information found in a new leak this morning. Pokémon leakers like @BallGuyLEAKS have been wreaking havoc with a data mine of the upcoming game, revealing the entire Pokédex and much more. Some of the unannounced new Hisuian forms of Pokémon include Arcanine, Lilligant, Goodra, and Quilfish.
