CBP Lists Top 10 Agriculture Seizures of 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) officers and agriculture specialists are often the nation’s last line of defense against illicit drugs and prohibited plants, pests and animal products. In Fiscal Year 2021 alone, CBP issued 73,917 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products...
MINNEAPOLIS— At Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have identified a trend that could have deadly effects and lead to another outbreak of disease. The culprit is bushmeat. Since late December, CBP Agriculture Specialists at MSP have observed U.S. citizens...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel stationed at multiple port entries in Michigan saw a surge in seizures of marijuana and ammunition. CDP reports a nearly 2,800 percent increase in seized marijuana from the fiscal year of 2019 and a 650 percent increase in seized ammunition during public health concerns and restricted travel conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Ysleta port of entry Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) lane seized 27.4 pounds of cocaine late in the evening Jan. 6. One man was arrested in the case. “Use of the SENTRI lane is a privilege. Nevertheless...
US Customs and Border Protection is out with a report on its seizures over the past year at Michigan’s international crossings. The Detroit field office says it seized over 14,000 pounds of marijuana, 240 pounds of cocaine, 25 pounds of meth, and three pounds of fentanyl. Additionally, agents seized 40,000 rounds of ammunition. Christopher Perry is the director of field operations in Michigan.
(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22.
The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal.
First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS.
Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must:
verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status
provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website
present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card
be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
The United States Customs and Border Protection field operations office seized more than 2,027 pounds of marijuana from a trailer on an inbound commercial shipment at the Blue Water Ridge Thursday night. Officers referred a commercial shipment carrying food items to Columbus, Ohio for extra examination. CBP said they found...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.”
If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted out of Noblesville, Indiana, for child molestation. Federal authorities identified the suspect as Roberto Casso, a 79-year-old U.S. citizen. The case occurred on Wednesday at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge. A CBP officer processing vehicle traffic referred Casso...
Rapper Vic Mensah was arrested at Dulles Airport on Saturday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found illegal narcotics in his baggage. According to the report, Victor Kwesi Mensah, 28, arrived on board a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 15. During a secondary baggage examination, CBP officers discovered about41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside Mensah’s luggage.
A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
