Fortnite Leaks League of Legends Cosmetics

By Sarvesh Pingle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late 2021, Fortnite announced a major crossover cosmetic, partnering with League of Legends developer Riot Games. The skin bundle was for Jinx, one of the main characters in Riot’s new animated show Arcane. It seems that the partnership was popular enough that both Epic Games and Riot are coming back...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Jinx
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.1

Players might be asking, "who are the five best junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.1?" With the start of Season 12, Riot Games introduced two new drakes to the jungle along with new items, runes and soon, a new champion. What makes a good jungler is a champion who...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Tilted Towers Return Date Leaked

Tilted Towers is returning to Fortnite, and according to a new leak, it’s returning quite soon. Fortnite fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Tilted Towers, the most popular and well-known location in Fortnite ever. Since its destruction, Epic Games has added variations of the location to the map, but players have been demanding the return of the location in its original and unaltered form. And again, it sounds like this is finally happening quite soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Apex Legends Leaks: Apex Legends’ PS5 Version could be coming soon

It’s been a little over a year since next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X came out. Many of the current games started getting next-gen version releases since then. Sad to say, next-gen console players, are still settling for the PS4 and Xbox One version of Apex Legends. However, according to leaks, a PS5 version of Apex Legends is floating around the PSN database.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.2: What to Expect

The League of Legends Patch 12.2 notes have been previewed, showing what players can expect with the upcoming update. A designer for Riot Games, @RiotPhlox, posted a preview of Patch 12.2 on Twitter, which will be released on Jan. 19, showing players the upcoming champion buffs and nerfs along with system buffs and nerfs.
VIDEO GAMES
#Epic Games#Riot Games#Ifiremonkey#Moba
ComicBook

League of Legends Reveals Zeri Gameplay and Abilities

Season 12 of League of Legends has finally started today and to coincide with the new year of the mega-popular MOBA, Riot Games has now officially unveiled the next champion coming to the game. Following a leak earlier this week, a number of fans got their first look at Zeri, who is a marksman character that is meant to be played in bottom lane. And while Zeri's splash art and lore were already disclosed just a few days ago, Riot has now shown off the champ's first gameplay footage and accompanying abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends is removing Gemstones soon

Riot Games are shaking up the monetisation of the most exclusive content in League of Legends , which should technically make it easier to get loot box skins without having to gamble over $300 on average. First, Prestige tokens and Gemstones will be retired and they will be turned into...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Why Sona Has Become Unplayable in League of Legends

At the beginning of Season 10, League of Legends' support champion, Sona, was notorious for being played in top lane. Several professional players such as 100 Thieves’ Chan-Ho “Ssumday” Kim and G2 Esports’ Martin “Wunder” Hansen chose to top lane with AP Sona. She had a higher win rate than Soraka, which was 56.63% at the time, and could dish out damage, heal herself and run away back to lane.
VIDEO GAMES
League of Legends
Video Games
Technology
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'The Final Trial' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Within the Vault of the Vesani, use the teleporter beyond where Ahri claimed the Ruined King's memories to jump to the Buhru Forge. Once there, interact with the pedestal to begin the cleansing ritual.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

PUBG’s move to free-to-play is “in no way a response” to Apex Legends and Fortnite

PUBG’s switch to free-to-play has arrived. Well, actually arrived – it technically went F2P two days ago but immediately went into maintenance. While the move brings PUBG in-line with other popular battle royale games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite, creative director Dave Curd tells GamesRadar that the decision to go free-to-play had nothing to do with the popularity of the trio.
VIDEO GAMES
esportznetwork.com

Riot Games to Drop Pro View for League of Legends

Fans and analysts alike have used Pro View to gain some unique insight into the high-level gameplay of League of Legends esports. Unfortunately, February 1 will mark the final day of the feature. Riot Games posted an official statement on its website. According to the post, although some took a...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Fortnite leaks: Collab with TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles incoming

Some Fortnite leaks point towards the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the latest upcoming visitors to the Battle Royale Island. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is reportedly set to be Fortnite’s next major collaboration with Paramount Pictures, according to The XboxEra Podcast. The new agreement between both companies apparently gives Epic rights to Paramount’s properties, which includes the aforementioned turtles. As of now, however, there aren’t any official announcements or additional information regarding this Fortnite leak. We’ll just have to wait for Epic Games’ word on this matter in the meantime.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All League of Legends Clash dates in 2022

Almost every League of Legends player has dreamed of going pro at some point in their lives. While stepping into the professional scene may look simple to outsiders, it takes countless hours of training and strong willpower to resist every setback. Once in a while, however, Riot Games allows all...
VIDEO GAMES

