Politics

Ukrainian officials say Biden just gave 'green light' for Putin to invade

The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
Ukrainian officials tell CNN's Matthew Chance that they are "shocked" and "stunned" at President Biden's remarks during a White House press conference about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
Daily Mail

US spy planes are trying to found out if Putin has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Ukraine border: Green Berets could stay to help Ukraine forces if Russia invades, official reveals

The U.S. is operating surveillance flights over Ukraine to track the Russian build-up of troops at its borders as Joe Biden considers keeping special forces in the Eastern European country in the event of a full-scale invasion. Since late December, the Air Force has been regularly flying RC-135 Rivet Joint...
Europe
White House
Russia
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
The Independent

Biden scrambles to defuse Ukraine crisis in first foreign policy test since Afghanistan debacle

There were three questions for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and each of them was excellent.What, asked CNN’s long term defence correspondent Barbara Starr, specific military capabilities would the US troops take with them to Europe, and what specifically was their mission? In addition, how would the US know when that mission was accomplished?The questions levelled at Kirby came as the Pentagon said it had put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened alert, as pressure mounted on Joe Biden to respond more forcefully to the perceived threat to Ukraine from Russia. Several of America’s Nato allies, including Spain, Denmark and...
The Independent

Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to sure up their defenses.Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, and this week tensions escalated further. NATO said it was bolstering...
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson warns it would be a 'disaster for the world' if Russia invades Ukraine as nation's president slaps down Biden for 'green-lighting' an attack with 'minor incursion' gaffe

Boris Johnson today warned it would be a 'disaster for the world' if Russia invades Ukraine as the nation's president slapped down Joe Biden for 'green-lighting' an attack with his 'minor incursion' gaffe. The UK Prime Minister said 'any kind of incursion, on any scale' would be 'a disaster not...
Imperial Valley Press Online

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine, warns Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warned President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does. Biden, speaking at a news...
