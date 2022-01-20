Ukrainian officials say Biden just gave 'green light' for Putin to invade

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.

