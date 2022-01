As a lawmaker, protecting our individual rights and freedoms and the integrity of our elections have been top priorities of mine. That’s why I backed a referendum effort to ensure that only Maine citizens vote in Maine elections, and it’s why I authored the most recent amendment to the Maine Constitution to solidify our right to sustain ourselves and our families with the food of our choice. Now, I am happy to throw my support behind the bipartisan effort to Protect Maine Elections from the undue influence of foreign governments and the corporations which they control.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO