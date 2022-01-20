ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Patchett essays

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review These Precious Days,...

Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
veermag.com

ESSAY: My Life in Nine Songs

Music…is not simply a distraction or a pastime, but a core element of our identity. – Daniel Levitin, The World in Six Songs. The other day, I pulled from one of my bookshelves a volume that I’ve revisited often over the last few years: Daniel Levitin’s The World in Six Songs, a marvelous study of the ways in which early music shaped human nature and facilitated the social bonding that was necessary for the development of civilization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
michiganradio.org

Essay: Counting Crows

One of the silver linings to staying home more has been learning to appreciate the simple joys: like a familiar face…or beak. So, when some feathered folks stopped showing up to her Ann Arbor house, writer Tamar Charney was determined to track them down. Around sunset, on cold, gloomy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
newyorkcitynews.net

How to Write an Essay in One Hour

Writing an essay is no easy feat. You require good vocabulary and command of the English language. Students are usually overwhelmed with never-ending assignments and tasks. If the deadline is only for an hour, you need valuable tips to deliver on time. Here is how you should get started:. Find...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ann Patchett
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
The Independent

Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wypr.org

Rousuck's Review: "The Prom" on tour, on stage at The Hippodrome

It's time again for our weekly visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom with her review of the new touring production of the hit 2018 Broadway musical, The Prom, now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. Billed as "a musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Review: Penny and Sparrow push past Americana in "Olly Olly"

“Olly Olly,” Penny and Sparrow (I Love You / Thirty Tigers)In the first few unassuming bars of Penny and Sparrow’s new album, “Olly Olly,” it is not immediately apparent that this collection of songs signifies a shift for duo Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke. “Adeline” is a stripped-back love song that is both existential and hopeful. Reach the 2:40 mark, though, and subtle distortions that echo the style of Bon Iver tease what the next 11 tracks will show — that Penny and Sparrow are ready to push beyond the Americana bounds that they are known for.“Olly Olly” leans into...
MUSIC

