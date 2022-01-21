ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “. VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for UpHealth, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for UpHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belimo Holding Ag#Short Interest#Europe#Ubs Group#Belimo Belimo Holding Ag#Shared Services
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 22.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.67 ($26.89).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS): Price Now Near $126.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, EXLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. EXLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target at Barclays

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.62)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-0.61)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ASH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. ASH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN): Price Now Near $28.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, TRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. TRN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy