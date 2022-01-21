ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Cover picture for the articleNewmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the...

Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.
Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for UpHealth, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for UpHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.
KeyCorp Comments on Redfin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. A number of other research firms also...
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “
Truist Financial Comments on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “. VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright...
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 260 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $35,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,394 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,923 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,278 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 36,561 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
