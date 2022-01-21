Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO