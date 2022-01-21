ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 17 dead after explosion in Ghana mining region

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

ACCRA (Reuters) – At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured...

ABC7 Los Angeles

Massive explosion rocks town in Ghana

A town in Ghana was rocked by a huge explosion Thursday that sent several people to the hospital, the authorities said. The Ghana Police Service announced that the explosion took place around 3 p.m. local time in the town of Appiatse, between Bogoso and Bawdie. Buildings and structures were gutted, and debris was scattered in the streets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

17 killed, 59 injured by explosion in western Ghana

At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle, the government said. The blast left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal in Apiate, near the city of Bogoso some 300 kilometres (180 miles) west of the mineral-rich West African country's capital Accra. Footage verified by AFP showed locals rushing towards a raging fire and rising plumes of black smoke to inspect the damage, while rescue workers waded through the rubble to find survivors caught in the devastation and retrieve lifeless bodies. "A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued," Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement released overnight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ghana probes massive blast after 13 killed

Ghana's government  on Friday said it was investigating a massive blast involving a truck transporting mining explosives that killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens more. In 2017, three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

At least 16 killed after office canteen explosion in China

A lunchtime explosion at an office canteen killed 16 people in southwest China and injured 10 others, authorities said. A gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast on Friday, the Chongqing city government said in an online statement. The canteen collapsed, trapping victims inside. Rescue workers searched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
