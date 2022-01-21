New Dolly Parton Album and Accompanying Novel to be Released This March

photo from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has announced the upcoming release of her latest album Run, Rose, Run available Friday, March 4.

The first song from the project, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” is available now alongside a whimsical and captivating animated lyric video. Releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG, the 12-song album will go hand-in-hand with the upcoming original novel Run, Rose, Run, co-authored by James Patterson and Dolly, releasing March 7.

“So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” says Parton. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”

The Run, Rose, Run album mirrors the story of a young woman who leaves home for Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her music-making dreams and the dark secret from her past that threatens it all. Co-produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge, the album provides an even deeper and more relatable sense of the novel – giving the audience an all-encompassing experience on and off the page. In partnership with the release of the Run, Rose, Run album, Parton has once again teamed up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for the second run of her wildly popular, “Dolly’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie” ice cream. An allocated portion of the proceeds from the flavor’s sales will go to Parton’s beloved literacy program, the Imagination Library. Jeni’s will also offer customers and Dolly fans an exclusive, special edition of the digital album which will feature an exclusive bonus track, “Rose Of My Heart,” for a limited time only at jenis.com.

Run, Rose, Run Track Listing:

Side A:

1. Run

2. Big Dreams And Faded Jeans

3. Demons (with Ben Haggard)

4. Driven

5. Snakes In The Grass

6. Blue Bonnet Breeze

Side B:

1. Woman Up and Take It Like A Man

2. Firecracker

3. Secrets

4. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)

5. Dark Night, Bright Future

6. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of “There Was Jesus,” for which they won a Grammy this year, making that her 11th Grammy win. She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song “God Only Knows.” Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.