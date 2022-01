All Twitch Partners and Affiliates now have access to five follower emotes that viewers can receive upon following a Twitch streamer. The five emotes are free and are simply unlocked by following a streamer. The feature is available for Twitch Partners and Affiliates who have instant upload eligibility. Prior to this announcement, the addition of follower emotes seemed to be random and only a few streamers had the ability to enable it.

