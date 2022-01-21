ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kroger Offers $1 Grocery Delivery (For a Limited Time)

By Source Staff
Maury County Source
 1 day ago
photo from Kroger

Kroger has announced a new initiative to provide contact-less, doorstep grocery delivery service to customers for $1 with an order of $35 or more for a limited time.

“As customers continue to experience winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager, for the Kroger Nashville division. “Our delivery service offers shoppers the convenience of placing orders on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app and having fresh groceries delivered contact-free and at a time convenient for them.”

To place an order, customers sign into their account, enter their ZIP code, and choose delivery as their shopping method. Then, they simply fill their online cart with the items they need and love. No additional action is needed for customers to activate their delivery savings as it will be applied automatically at checkout.

For more information about the delivery offering, visit kroger.com.

About Kroger:

At Kroger, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Comments / 0

 

