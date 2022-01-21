ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter Debuts Hexagon-Shaped NFT Profile Pictures

nftnewz.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter Inc. announces the launch of a tool that will allow users to have non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their Twitter profile picture. The feature is available on iOS for the company’s Twitter Blue subscription service, allowing users to connect their crypto wallets,...

www.nftnewz.net

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

How To Change Facebook Profile Picture

If you’re wondering how to change your Facebook profile picture, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll show you exactly how to do that, one step at a time. We’ll do it both for the desktop version of Facebook, and for the Android app, just so you’re filled in on all fronts. This is something that many of you did before (those of you who use Facebook), many times, though some of you may still not know how to do it.
INTERNET
decrypt.co

Twitter Launches NFT Profile Pic Verification for Some iPhone Users

Twitter will now let users of its Blue service verify ownership of the NFTs used as their profile pictures. The service is for now only available to iOS users though Android users will be able to view the NFTs. Twitter announced on Thursday that certain users will be able to...
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

Twitter Introduces Verified NFT Profile Pics, Sets up Foundation Account

The social media giant Twitter has taken further tentative steps into the world of Ethereum (ETH) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – by moving to allow some users to use verified NFTs as their profile pictures. And the firm has also apparently created an account on the invite-only ethereum-based NFT marketplace Foundation.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

How could we resist Twitter’s new, premium NFT profile pic option?

Hey, remember Twitter Blue? Of course you don’t, even though the premium social media upgrade launched barely six months back and only just initiated its stateside rollout in November. Don’t worry, we don’t begrudge anyone for immediately shoving the idea of paying Twitter actual money for perks like an “Undo” button and ad-free news out of their brains. To further entice people into this kind of cash-grab, Twitter has just announced the rollout of an (also premium) ability to upload NFTs as users’ profile pictures.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hexagon#Profile Picture#Twitter Inc#Ios#Nft#Web 3
thebossmagazine.com

Twitter to allow paid users to set NFT profile photos

A new Twitter feature will allow users subscribed to the platform’s Twitter Blue feature to set their profile photos to NFTs they personally own. The feature will only be available to iOS Twitter Blue users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, for now. Twitter announced the move...
INTERNET
PC Gamer

Twitter has hexagonal NFT avatars now, and there's already a way to mass-mute everyone who uses them

It was only a matter of time until Twitter capitalized on the enthusiasm of its users with stoned ape avatars—the social media platform added crypto wallet support back in September. Today Twitter rolled out NFT avatars for members of its $3/mo Twitter Blue subscription service, which includes other features like the ability to undo a tweet (it actually just waits 30 seconds before sending it). To distinguish these rarified NFT avatars from our lowly jpegs, they're displayed in a new hexagonal frame.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
ComicBook

You Can Play Pokemon Crystal in a Twitter User's Profile Picture

Constantin Liétard, the programmer behind a unique Pokemon experiment last year, is back again with a fun new way to play a classic Pokemon game. Liétard launched a new project on Twitter today that allows users to collectively play Pokemon Crystal via his Twitter profile picture. Anyone can "play" by responding to the tweet below with one of several button commands, each of which line up with the original Game Boy buttons. Replies are pulled every 15 seconds from Twitter, with a button command chosen based on the responses compiled over the previous 15 seconds. You can check out the Tweet that launched the new experiment below:
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy