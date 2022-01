Last January, books made a huge mistake. They opened this total at 50 points on Sunday after the Divisional Round games ended and the total was bet all the way to 55 points within 20 minutes. On Monday morning, the day after the matchup was set, the total was 54. It closed 54.5. It was way too low. The game saw 62 points scored. I was on the over and laughed at the books posting such a low total.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO