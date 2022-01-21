acquisition dream list

Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Launches Dream It, Live it Initiative to Foster Inclusivity in the Wine Industry. NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa-based fine wine importer Demeine Estates is solidifying their commitment to leadership in the wine industry with the launch of their Dream It, Live It campaign, an annually-selected professional partnership opportunity aimed towards wine entrepreneurs. Inclusion has always been powerful, and the program will empower a more inclusive wine industry, one growing business at a time.
Comments / 0