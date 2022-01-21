acquisition dream list

It’s wonderful to see a plan come together. I want more of that, don’t you? To get there, we need to get specific about goals. For several recent months, I served on a committee to create a women’s retreat at our church. Do you know how far away January sounds when it’s August? And then it’s October and slots need filled, then it’s December, and yikes, it’s crunch time.

