Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 85-80 in OT

Baylor Scheierman is 6-foot-6. He leads the Summit League in rebounds and assists. He shoots 51 percent from the floor and 48 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 14.8 points per game. Sometimes he brings the ball up the court for the Jackrabbits, sometimes he plays in the paint. On defense he’s been asked to guard centers, 3-point shooters, backcourt slashers and power forwards. ...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO