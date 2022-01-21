Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 85-80 in OT

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Walter Whyte scored 15 to lift Boston University to a 67-50 win over Loyola (MD). Cam Spencer had 19 points for the Greyhounds, whose five-game win streak came to an end.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State to an 80-74 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night. Isaiah Stevens added 16 points for the Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs pitched in with 12...
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist, giving the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Jokic drew a double-team, then whipped...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari would certainly prefer his team shoot better than the 36.2% the Wildcats shot Wednesday night against Texas A&M. But the fact that 12th-ranked Kentucky won despite tying a season low with that shooting percentage actually pleased the veteran coach.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were frenzied, rushing shots and being careless with the basketball. It led to perhaps their worst loss this season to an Indiana team with a handful of injured stars watching in street clothes. Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41...
Baylor Scheierman is 6-foot-6. He leads the Summit League in rebounds and assists. He shoots 51 percent from the floor and 48 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 14.8 points per game. Sometimes he brings the ball up the court for the Jackrabbits, sometimes he plays in the paint. On defense he’s been asked to guard centers, 3-point shooters, backcourt slashers and power forwards.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six three-pointers, and No. 10 Arizona held high-scoring Utah to its fewest points of the season in a 76-64 victory Friday night for its fifth straight win in the series. Utah committed...
NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Cimino hasn't lost a Northeast Conference game on the court this season at St. Francis, N.Y. Yet the Terriers are sitting at 4-2 in the standings after forfeiting two games before the New Year because of COVID-19 issues on the team. They play first-place Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday night.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 19 points as Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 80-76. DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles on Thursday night. Paul Bruns led the Fighting Hawks with 18 points.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
Roosevelt Sanders, longtime former Central boys basketball coach, died this weekend, Sanders' chief assistant Robey Butler confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News.
Sanders, 84, coached Central to 699 wins, back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991 and four Final Four appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a game-winning 20-foot jumper from the top of the key to beat the final buzzer, scoring 22 points and sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 105-103 on Friday night. The sellout crowd went into a frenzy, confetti fell and...
