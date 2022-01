The Pacers (16-29) head up the Cali coast to face the Warriors (32-12) on Thursday night to complete a nasty road back-to-back. Domas Sabonis has been ruled out, due to the severity of his ankle sprain, which happened late in the win over the Lakers. Obviously, that is a blow to the playing rotation with Myles Turner also sidelined. At least Goga and Isaiah Jackson have played a little of late so they won’t be thrown to the fire cold, but into the fire they will be thrown.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO