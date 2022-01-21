NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

Roosevelt Sanders, longtime former Central boys basketball coach, died this weekend, Sanders' chief assistant Robey Butler confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News.
Sanders, 84, coached Central to 699 wins, back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991 and four Final Four appearances.
...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reece Beekman had 19 points, Jayden Gardner scored 14 and Virginia continued its bedevilment of Pitt beating the Panthers 66-61 on Wednesday night. In securing its eighth straight win over the Panthers, Virginia (11-7, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved its all-time record against Pitt to 19-4 in a series that started in the 1957-58 season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pepperdine 85-80 in overtime on Thursday night. Joe Quintana had 22 points for Loyola Marymount (9-7, 2-2 West Coast Conference). Cam Shelton added 10 points. Kwane Marble had 10 points.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Alvarado felt right at home back in New York, where the Knicks had another rough night in front of their fans. Alvarado had a big game not far from his Brooklyn home and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Knicks 102-91 on Thursday night.
NEW YORK---The guy with the most games under his belt in Seton Hall basketball history came through when his team needed it most Saturday.
With ace guard Bryce Aiken sidelined by concussion and ace forward Jared Rhoden slumping against a desperate St. John's squad, Myles Cale delivered the finest of his 139 games in a...
NEW YORK (AP) — Locked out baseball players plan to make a counteroffer to management on Monday, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break. The players’ association asked Major League Baseball on Thursday to schedule the negotiating session,...
The new year has brought new faces to the U.S. women's national team. The back-to-back World Cup champions opened their January camp in Austin, Texas, with 14 players who have fewer than 12 appearances for the United States.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were frenzied, rushing shots and being careless with the basketball. It led to perhaps their worst loss this season to an Indiana team with a handful of injured stars watching in street clothes. Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State to an 80-74 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night. Isaiah Stevens added 16 points for the Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs pitched in with 12...
