ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Derby's demolition-threatened Dubrek Studio finds new home

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a music venue that was facing closure has found a new home for it in a university building. The Dubrek Studio in Becket Street, Derby, was due to be demolished to make way for the new £45m Becketwell performance venue. Jay Dean, who runs the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Leicester Richard III artefacts find new home in visitor centre

Artefacts associated with the reburial of a medieval king whose remains were retrieved from a car park are being moved to a visitor centre. When Richard III's remains were found in Leicester in 2012, it made headlines around the world. He was reinterred at Leicester Cathedral in 2015, which is...
U.K.
Williamson Source

Halfway Market Finds New Home and Reopens

After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Formerly located in the Southall community of Franklin, the market has found a new home at 1419 West Main Street in Franklin. The social media message...
FRANKLIN, TN
neusenews.com

Stage LYFE finds new home after COVID-19

COVID-19 drove Stage LYFE from its previous home on Queen Street, but owner Shannarra Barrow didn’t give up. In October, her dream of owning her own studio space came true. Stage LYFE is a dance company and a competition dance studio that provides dance classes at affordable prices to kids who love to dance or who want to just learn the art.
KINSTON, NC
104.5 The Team

Popular Clifton Park Restaurant Finds New Home In Saratoga Springs

A Clifton Park restaurant that closed last fall has completed its move to a new location in the Spa City. If you live in or around Clifton Park, chances are at some point in time you grabbed lunch or dinner, or spent a happy hour or two at the Brick Tavern and Grill for good food and drink, and great times. So it was a bit of a bummer for fans of the establishment when it closed last year. We have an overabundance of great chain restaurants in the CP, which make local establishments like the Brick a little more special. While losing this local spot was a bummer for Clifton Park residents, the closure has become a rebirth in a new location.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Humanities#Art#Dubrek Studio#Becketwell#The University Of Derby#St James Securities#The College Of Arts#Bbc East Midlands
kptv.com

'Outdoor GPS' finds new home at FOX 12/FOX 12+

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12/FOX 12+ is excited to announce that the popular fishing and hunting show, "Outdoor GPS," is back. The live and local interactive show, hosted by outdoor enthusiast Owin Hays, will air on FOX 12+ every weekend morning, starting on March 5, 2022. The one-hour show...
PORTLAND, OR
101.5 WPDH

Popular Orange County Bakery Finds New Home

A popular Orange County bakery has relocated to a new location and has rebranded with a new name. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. With the upcoming closing of Emporium Square, they are moving forward under a new name and location. Diplomat Cafe opened at 190 West Main St. in Goshen over the weekend with a grand opening celebration.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
12tomatoes.com

‘Weird, Awkward’ Dog Dumped at Shelter Finds New Home

Story submitted by Dani from Dallas, Texas. I like to look at Petfinder sometimes, just for fun. One day, I was sitting in a boring college class, and I came across his little face. He was listed as a pekingese, but he’s actually a Japanese Chin, and his name was Lawrence. He was scheduled to be euthanized due to mange.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

North Sea: Fishermen lucky to survive after line set off WW2 bomb

Fishermen were "fortunate not to be killed" when their boat was thrown about by the blast from a World War Two bomb, a report states. The 15m (49ft) Galwad-Y-Mor was hauling in crab pots off the Norfolk coast when the line disturbed an unexploded bomb on the seabed on 15 December 2020.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Airbnb wants someone to live rent-free in Italy for a year

Running away to live in a beautiful Italian village might feel like an impossible pipe dream, but Airbnb is making it that bit more achievable for one lucky person.The home sharing platform is on the hunt for someone to live rent-free in a restored three-storey townhouse in Sicily for a whole year.The Italian heritage property is located in the rural town of Sambuca: population 6,000.Hitting headlines in recent years for being part of Italy’s famed €1 homes scheme, the hilltop commune is in the west side of the Italian island.However, Airbnb isn’t looking for someone who simply wants to...
WORLD
Grazia

Three Too Hot To Handle Stars Were Arrested After Abusing Cabin Crew On Flight Home

Yikes. It turns out three of the stars from the latest series of Too Hot To Handle were arrested – after behaving badly on a flight back home. The incident happened in February 2021, with three of the contestants - Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Jackson 'Matthew' Mawhinney - fined £3,000 each for drunkenly abusing British Airways staff. They apparently became aggressive after being told to wear face masks, and being refused more alcohol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Calls for London to scrap new road tunnel as city looks to reduce car activity

London’s mayor is facing renewed calls to scrap plans for a new road tunnel under the Thames as part of the drive to cut car journeys.Friends of the Earth called for Sadiq Khan to “go a step further” than a proposed shake up of charges for motorists in the capital and call an end to the project. A new tunnel is being built in east London linking Silvertown, a district near London City Airport, to the Greenwich Peninsula on the other side of the river. Transport for London says the Silvertown Tunnel - which is scheduled to open in 2025...
TRAFFIC
vineyardgazette.com

Historic Home Demolition on Indian Hill Under Review

Old farmhouses and their place in the architectural history of the Island were a topic for discussion Thursday night when the Martha’s Vineyard Commission opened a hearing on a plan to demolish a crumbling house in the rural reaches of West Tisbury off Indian Hill Road. Homeowners Jeff and...
WEST TISBURY, MA
BBC

Man stabbed partner 29 times and locked her in house to die

A man stabbed his partner 29 times before locking her in their home and leaving her to die. Steven Wood, 54, attacked Tina Turner with such ferocity the blade of a knife snapped, Newcastle Crown Court heard. He admitted attempting to murder Ms Turner in Gateshead on 21 May, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘happy, cheeky, funny’ boy, 13, after railway death

The family of a teenager who died after reportedly being hit by a train have said their lives â”will never be the same without our precious boy”.Devin Gordon, 13, died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian on Wednesday afternoon, British Transport Police said.In a tribute to the keen footballer, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy