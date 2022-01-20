ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Group Criticizes Sen. Klobuchar’s Antitrust Bill

Cover picture for the articleThe American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at reigning in Big Tech, is receiving criticism from an unlikely source. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Chuck Grassley, and John Kennedy as an effort to reign in Big Tech’s influence. In...

xda-developers

US Senate Committee passes antitrust bill that would regulate Big Tech’s self-preferencing

After prolonged discussion and debate, the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Thursday passed the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act” (S.2992) antitrust bill. This bill aims to regulate Big Tech and other large companies from leveraging their dominant positions in one sector to self-preference their other products and services from other sectors.
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Klobuchar Vows ‘Consequences’ If Putin Attacks Ukraine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The White House warns that a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen at any moment. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar just returned from a visit to Ukraine with a bi-partisan group of senators, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s border, Klobuchar told WCCO’s Esme Murphy that she agrees Russian President Vladimir Putin could be on the verge of an attack. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (credit: CBS) “One of the reasons we went was to send a clear message that if he does this there’s going to be consequences, and if he’s betting on the fact that Washington’s divided, that’s not gonna work,” Klobuchar said. She is the co-author of legislation that would impose sanctions on President Putin, senior military officials and the Russian banking sector if Russia acts against Ukraine.
KAAL-TV

Sen. Klobuchar meets with Ukraine officials

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Ukraine with six other U.S. Senators. Klobuchar's office says the delegation met with president Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials. The senators want to re-affirm the u-s commitment to Ukraine. The bi-partisan group includes North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer and Ohio Senator...
newsandguts.com

Quote of the Day: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Working Around the Filibuster

In a closely divided Senate, the filibuster is a major obstacle to passing any remotely contentious legislation. But it need not be a death knell. The Senate’s majority party has routinely worked around the filibuster by passing new laws via a process called budget reconciliation, which allows a simple 51 vote majority to approve legislation that changes spending, revenues, and the federal debt limit. The GOP used budget reconciliation to pass Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, for example.
Arizona Mirror

Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy blasts 'racial demagoguery' from Biden, Harris: 'Americans are getting pretty tired of it'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Friday Republicans and many American voters are getting tired of President Biden and Democrats calling them racists for not supporting their election reform bill and other agenda items. Kennedy responded on "The Faulkner Focus" to a remark from Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who said that "in some respects" the United States is presided over by a "racist Senate"
