Netflix disappoints ‘big time’ on guidance for subscriber growth

invezz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix forecasts 2.5 million net new subscribers in Q1 versus the FactSet consensus of 5.8 million. CFRA's Tuna Amobi says the long-term secular growth story for Netflix remains intact. Shares of the streaming behemoth tanked more than 10% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)...

invezz.com

invezz.com

Is the Netflix stock crash a buying opportunity?

Netflix stock lost all pandemic gains. Subscribers’ growth and broader tech market crash weighed on investors' sentiments. The selloff presents an attractive entry point. Netflix,Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday, January 20, after the market closes. Netflix shares fell 21% after releasing earnings as investors reacted to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) plummeted 21.79% to $397.50 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $303.49 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumbles; Intel To Invest $20 Billion In New Factories; Netflix Plunges On Slowing Subscriber Growth

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 150 points. The Nasdaq fell for a third straight session, ending Thursday nearly 12% below its latest record close in November. Investors are also swapping out their growth and technology stocks that thrived in the early days of the pandemic. This along with investors jitters on the Fed’s plans to increase interest rates to combat raging inflation. However, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says that the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could throw cold water on the already weak economic recoveries in certain countries.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS After Netflix's big disappointment, what next?

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AFTER NETFLIX'S BIG DISAPPOINTMENT, WHAT NEXT? (1310 EST/1810 GMT) Investors may be bracing for more bad news on the earnings front after Netflix's...
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges nearly 20 per cent amid subscriber growth worries

Netflix’s stock price plunged over 19 per cent after the streaming service reported weak first-quarter subscriber growth.The California-based entertainment company announced it had added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period in 2021, or around 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. While acknowledging the competition is having “marginal” effects on its growth in its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix emphasised its service is still thriving in every country where it’s available.Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday (20 January), Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year – well below analysts'...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy Netflix shares after Q4 results?

Netflix,Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) will announce fourth-quarter earnings results this Thursday, January 20, after the market closes. Netflix shares have weakened more than 14% since the beginning of the 2022 year, and the current price stands at $519. Bank of America sees upside potential. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and...
STOCKS

