'Kingdom Hearts' Switch Release Date, Bonuses: How to Get Advent Red Keyblade

By Czarina Grace
itechpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the long wait, the "Kingdom Hearts" series is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. Interested gamers who pre-order it early will receive an exclusive in-game keyblade. The game will officially launch on February 10. "Kingdom Hearts" is arguably one of the most popular games by Square Enix. It is...

