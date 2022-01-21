Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Will grow with a CAGR of 3.42% from 2020 to 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Seaweed Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 the global seaweed market size was valued at $4,097.93 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,075.65 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the red seaweed accounted for more than eight-ninths share of the global seaweed market, in terms of value.

