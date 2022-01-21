ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Italy's next moral compass? Berlusconi, 85, eyes presidency

By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
newsitem.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy is poised to elect a...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Italy's Berlusconi Mobilises Media Empire Behind His Presidential Bid

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy's president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate of Italy's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Italian Centre-Right Parties Back Berlusconi for President; Centre-Left Worried

ROME (Reuters) - Italian centre-right parties confirmed on Friday they wanted Silvio Berlusconi to be the next president of Italy and said in a joint statement that they would seek wide support for him in parliament. "The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right person...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
KEYT

EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The spokesman for European Parliament president David Sassoli says the Italian has been hospitalized due to abnormal functioning of his immune system. He said the 65-year-old Italian has been in the hospital in Italy since Dec. 26. All his activities have been canceled. Sassoli suffered a severe case of pneumonia in September last year during a plenary session of the Parliament and had to be hospitalized. He returned to Italy to recover but had a relapse that kept him away from his duties for a while.
EUROPE
The Independent

Italy’s one euro houses: who can buy one and how does it work?

With property prices in the UK out of reach for many first time buyers, and homeowners dreaming of a second pad in the sun, the idea of snapping up an Italian casa for 86p is intoxicating.Several small Italian towns have hit the headlines for selling off vacant houses for €1 a pop in the past couple of years.But how does the scheme work, and who is eligible to snap up one of these bargain villas in the sun?Why is Italy selling houses for €1?As young Italians increasingly migrate to the city and choose cosmopolitan jobs over rural and community vocations,...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Compass#Ap
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
POTUS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
newsitem.com

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

GENEVA (AP) — Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum's virtual gathering. Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Where Ukraine's sunflowers once sprouted, fears now grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — On a warm spring day in Ukraine 26 years ago, three men smiled for cameras as they planted symbolic sunflower seedlings in freshly tilled earth where Soviet nuclear missiles had once stood ready. That placid scene was, briefly, a launchpad for hope that the demise of...
EUROPE
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
newsitem.com

Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine

HELSINKI (AP) — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet posted on...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy