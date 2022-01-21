ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s next moral compass? Berlusconi, 85, eyes presidency

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy is poised to elect a new president, a figure who is supposed to serve as the nation’s moral compass and foster...

Gazette

Italy's Berlusconi mobilises media empire behind his presidential bid

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy's president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate of Italy's...
US News and World Report

Italian Centre-Right Parties Back Berlusconi for President; Centre-Left Worried

ROME (Reuters) - Italian centre-right parties confirmed on Friday they wanted Silvio Berlusconi to be the next president of Italy and said in a joint statement that they would seek wide support for him in parliament. "The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right person...
Silvio Berlusconi
KEYT

Far-right presidential contender convicted of hate speech

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has convicted French far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour for inciting racial hatred over 2020 comments he made about unaccompanied migrant children. Zemmour was also sentenced to pay several thousand euros in damages to anti-racist groups. Zemmour said he will appeal the decision. He has two prior hate speech convictions. The former TV pundit is running in France’s April 10 presidential election. Zemmour wasn’t present at court for his trial or the verdict. The case against Zemmour focused on September 2020 comments that he made about children who migrate to France without parents or guardians. Zemmour is drawing fervent audiences to his presidential rallies with his anti-Islam, anti-immigration invective.
Middletown Press

EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday. Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec. 26 and all his activities have been canceled. “This hospitalization...
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
Forbes

Could Medical Cannabis Be Italy’s Next Great Opportunity?

Gilda is the founder and CEO of technology solutions and compliance consulting services company PQE Group. In recent years, cannabis has risen as one of the most talked-about potential medical treatments for all kinds of diseases and ailments. Though undoubtedly much more research needs to be done to properly determine its true level of effectiveness, it’s still becoming more and more popular around the world and is generally accepted to at least have possible medicinal properties that could impact how we care for cancer patients, those suffering from PTSD, people living with epilepsy, anxiety and more.
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
KEYT

In Greece, unvaccinated people 60 and up face monthly fines

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people 60 and older, as a spike in infections has put sustained pressure on Greek hospitals. People in that age group who fail to get vaccinated will face a 50-euro ($57) fine in January and monthly fines of 100 euros ($114) after that. About 69% of Greece’s 10.7 million people are fully vaccinated, just under the EU average of 70.3%. New infections surged sharply in early January, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
KEYT

Hungary’s Orban to discuss nuclear power project with Putin

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 1 to discuss the progress of a project to expand a Hungarian nuclear power plan. Hungary’s foreign minister told Russian state news agency Tass on Thursday that Hungary wants the project to “enter into the establishment phase” in the first half of this year. The 12 billion-euro ($13.6 billion) expansion of the Paks nuclear plant involves the construction of two new nuclear reactors. The work is to be carried out by the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and financed with a 10 billion-euro ($11.3 billion) loan from a Russian state bank. The project has gone through numerous delays.
