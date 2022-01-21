UFC Partners With Dapper Labs to Launch NFT Collection 'UFC Strike'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for his upcoming first title defense, Ultimate Fighting Championship's Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, the "Baddest Man on the Planet'' and hardest recorded puncher in the world, becomes the first partner to join Jellysmack's new Marquee Program. With this deal, brokered by CAA's Justin Castillo and Marquel Martin with Jellysmack's VP of Marquee Business Aaron Godfred, Jellysmack will help the legendary Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter to create, edit, and distribute original video content across his YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat and more. Jellysmack's new Marquee Program helps prominent public personalities enter the Creator Economy by developing and enhancing their social presence - and their revenue generating power - across multiple social media platforms.
