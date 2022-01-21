ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Partners With Dapper Labs to Launch NFT Collection 'UFC Strike'

bitcoin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creators of the Flow blockchain network and NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs, announced the launch of a new non-fungible token (NFT) compilation called “UFC Strike.” According to Dapper Labs, the new NFTs will launch on Sunday, January 23, and feature “amazing displays of striking and grappling from UFC...

news.bitcoin.com

Footwear News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Brand Is the Official Footwear Partner of UFC

Ahead of the UFC 270 this weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand has been announced as the official footwear partner of UFC. Under the multi-year agreement, Johnson’s performance brand with Under Armour will provide footwear to all UFC athletes and their corner teams. The footwear will be a part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits and will be worn during all official UFC Fight Week activities, workouts, weigh-ins and more. “UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “I am proud, grateful and humbled that my...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
Footwear News

Gymshark Unveils UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Community-Focused Campaign Ahead of His Blockbuster Heavyweight Title Fight

Ahead of his heavyweight clash at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, Gymshark has revealed a compelling community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The effort, dubbed “United We Sweat,” highlights the shared values between the company and the Cameroon-born mixed martial artist, which is fostering and celebrating community. The first standalone campaign for Ngannou also offers a message of uniting, touches on the power of perseverance and puts the focus on the fighter’s mindset as he heads into the biggest fight of his career. ​​ “Obviously the brand is quality, and the material is very good, I personally use the...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Might Be Bringing In Another NXT/MMA Star

She might have a new home. There have been a lot of huge shakeups in the wrestling world and quite a few of them have come from WWE’s massive series of releases. WWE has let go all kinds of wrestlers from its main roster and NXT, many of whom have now gone elsewhere. That can make for some surprising moments, another of which might be happening sooner than later.
WWE
The Press

THE MAIN EVENT: JELLYSMACK SCORES A KNOCKOUT BY SIGNING UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION FRANCIS NGANNOU AS THE FIRST PARTNER IN THEIR NEW MARQUEE PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for his upcoming first title defense, Ultimate Fighting Championship's Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, the "Baddest Man on the Planet'' and hardest recorded puncher in the world, becomes the first partner to join Jellysmack's new Marquee Program. With this deal, brokered by CAA's Justin Castillo and Marquel Martin with Jellysmack's VP of Marquee Business Aaron Godfred, Jellysmack will help the legendary Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter to create, edit, and distribute original video content across his YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat and more. Jellysmack's new Marquee Program helps prominent public personalities enter the Creator Economy by developing and enhancing their social presence - and their revenue generating power - across multiple social media platforms.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Fighters to benefit from UFC Strike, up to shocking 50% share from overall sales off exclusive NFT collection

The UFC is not only an elite platform that brings on the very best of the fight game but also a tycoon on how to nail it in the fight business, case in point, UFC Strike. That’s right, the UFC has officially stepped into the world of the trending Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and introduced their own exclusive collection of NFTs known as, as mentioned before, UFC Strike.
UFC

