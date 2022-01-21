ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deathsong: The Shocking Story of the Last Free Apaches in the 1930s

By Max McNabb
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeathsong, the much-anticipated second volume of the acclaimed Beloved Captive trilogy, has just been released. Fans of 1883 and Lonesome Dove will love this latest page-turner from Texas author Max McNabb. Inspired by shocking true events, this historical novel continues the story of the last free Apaches—who lived hidden in the...

Texans Love New Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Edition

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is putting a sparkle in the eyes of truck-loving Texans. Because the Lone Star State we live in is also the largest truck market in the United States, Jeep decided to honor us by creating a truck made especially to capture our hearts. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail 4X4 is equipped to travel on or off road, with 17-inch Mid-Gloss Black aluminum wheels, and 32-inch mud-terrain tires.
First Tamale Festival in Lubbock: Taste the Best Tamales in West Texas

Taste the best tamales in West Texas! If you love tamales (and who doesn’t?), don’t miss the first Tamale Festival in Lubbock, Texas. The tasty event will be held at Two Docs Brewing Co. in Lubbock on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022. Come on out and taste the tamales and best brews in the Hub City.
Kelly Clarkson Gives Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 5 Percent of Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, former talent manager Brandon Blackstock, have reached an agreement over one of the most difficult aspects of their divorce. People reports that the 39-year-old pop superstar, television personality and sometimes country singer has agreed to give Blackstock, 45, just over 5 percent of the Montana ranch that has been a central issue in their split.
Cars that care for their community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — They might be really cool, tricked-out, shiny cars on the outside (okay on the inside too), but behind the drivers seats are a group of people that truly care for their community. At a local shell gas station in Little Rock, four car clubs gathered to show off their sweet rides. […]
Virtual Tour of Remodeled 1930s Rice Residence

Home to a young family – two Rice University alums and their boys – the Rice Residence was built in the 1930s. After its whole-home remodel, this 5,414 square foot residence now boasts four bedrooms, two half baths and three full baths. Guests will also find a large living area, period-appropriate bar, grand entryway, stunning contemporary kitchen and utility room. Though the homeowners purchased Rice a few years ago, they decided to completely transform it in a full-scale renovation last year. Our goal for this project was to create a comfortable, classic yet clean home with excellent flow. Some spaces – like the kitchen and laundry room – are quite crisp and contemporary while others are fairly traditional. While much of the home’s interior was inspired by their love of the university, many elements pay homage to early and mid-century modern design. Ideal for entertaining yet serene enough for quiet time alone, each space in this remodeled Houston home is warm and inviting. From the bar’s custom millwork to the kitchen’s stunning marble backsplashes, this home’s interior is both exquisitely tailored and delightfully whimsical. Join us for a virtual home tour of the newly remodeled Rice Residence below.
Lake LBJ and the Rebirth of Kingsland, Chapter 15: Kingsland in the 1950s

Kingsland’s re-birth was not immediately evident when the impoundment of water behind the new Granite Shoals Dam began in May of 1951. It was more than a year later that Senator. Lyndon Baines Johnson gave the keynote address at the dam’s dedication on June 15, 1952. That occasion attracted...
