‘It’s Getting Better:’ AQH Listening At 90% Of Pre-COVID Level.

insideradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCume listening is back to 96% of pre-pandemic levels and Average Quarter Hours are at 90% of pre-COVID listening. This is according to a new analysis of Nielsen fall 2021 data in PPM markets, conducted by Radio Research Consortium. Also known as Persons Using Measured Media, a critical listening metric, total...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

nbcboston.com

‘A Glimmer of Better Days Ahead?' Wastewater Shows Boston COVID Levels Falling

The levels of COVID-19 in the Boston area appear to be dropping from historic highs, according to the latest update from its sewer system. New data unveiled Tuesday showed the level of COVID dropping back down to where it was on Dec. 30. While that's only two weeks ago, and still higher than any point before this winter, it's still down nearly half from peak levels and could indicate that the current surge is subsiding.
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

FCC Urged To Allow Technical Change That Would Improve FM’s Digital Coverage.

It has been more than two years since the National Association of Broadcasters, NPR, and digital radio developer Xperi asked the Federal Communications Commission to update its technical rules regarding digital broadcasting to help stations improve their coverage. While the FCC has yet to take any action, the idea is not forgotten. Rhode Island Public Radio/WNPN Providence (89.3) has been putting the proposed change to the test and it says the results are clear: it has been considered “a success.”
POLITICS
insideradio.com

TuneIn On Launches Program To Bring College Stations Onto Its Streaming Platform.

TuneIn is offering college radio stations and independent broadcasters access to reach the 30 million listeners on its platform in the U.S. – for a price. The streaming audio aggregator has rolled out TuneIn On Air, a new program that will provide access to the same distribution platform for independent, educational, and non-profit broadcasters that the likes of iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media and Beasley Media Group currently enjoy.
AMAZON
insideradio.com

Survey Points To Big Opportunity For Podcasters Among B2B Brand Marketers.

Casted, the marketing platform that works with business-to-business marketers, has released the results of a new survey of content marketers providing insight into how podcasting fits into the mix as well as some of the biggest “pain points” for content marketers. For podcasters, the biggest reveal was that...
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Best Ad Length? Study Shows It's 30 Seconds.

In the battle for listener attention, 30-second radio commercials outscore 60s and 15s, according to a study by audio analytics researchers Veritonic in partnership with Audacy. “Ads that ran for 30 seconds outperformed others on most key performance indicators such as engagement, brand effect, and recall, and were also heard...
RETAIL
insideradio.com

Working Group To Create NPR Standards And Practices Guide.

NPR forms the Network Handbook Working Group consisting of journalists from NPR Member stations across the country that will partner with the public radio network on a standards and practices handbook. The group will focus on issues of particular concern to stations, working in tandem with the network’s existing handbook.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Clean Sweep For P&G: Top Parent Advertiser Across Radio, Cable And Broadcast TV.

As first reported by Inside Radio Tuesday morning, Procter & Gamble was the top parent advertiser at U.S. radio, airing more than nine million commercials for its suite of household products. Radio, of course, is only part of the consumer-packaged goods giant’s media mix. Media Monitors data shows P&G was also the top parent advertiser for local cable and broadcast TV.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Research Director Promotes Five Staffers Following Retirement Of Charlie Sislen.

Following the retirement of Research Director Partner Charlie Sislen at the end of 2021, the firm makes several staff changes. Kathryn Boxill is named Quality Control Team Manager, charged with creating and leading the new Quality Control Team. Boxill had been serving as a Senior Consultant. Nicole Somerville transitions into the Production Team Manager position from previously serving as a Sales Research Consultant, while Anne Doyle moves into the Information Systems Administrator position from Operations Management. Additionally, Nakia Smith and Hayden Waugh will be moving from their Sales Research Consultant positions to join the Client Service Department as Client Service Consultants.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Consumers Say Ads Are Frequently Irrelevant, But Think Some Apps Know Too Much.

Nearly half (47%) of consumers say the commercials they hear on streaming audio services are frequently or sometimes” irrelevant. And15% say the ads feel a little too relevant – like the app knows too much about them. The numbers – which are nearly identical to what people say about ad-supported streaming TV services – come from the Advertising Research Foundation.
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

Radio Mercury Awards Selects Campbell Ewald’s Alejandro Ortiz As 2022 Chief Judge.

Alejandro Ortiz, Executive Creative Director at advertising and marketing agency Campbell Ewald is selected as Chief Judge for the 31st annual Radio Mercury Awards. Ortiz leads the creative teams at the shop’s New York office for clients including Empire State Development, I(heart)NY, Port Authority of NY and NJ, several spirits and beverage brands at Constellation, the New York Power Authority and Shamrock Farms. He has previously participated on juries for the Radio Mercury Awards.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

A&O&B Adds Futuri’s Daniel Anstandig To Pre-CRS Seminar.

Futuri CEO and founder Daniel Anstandig is the first announced addition to Albright & O’Malley & Brenner’s annual pre-CRS seminar. During “The Next Generation of the Connected Country Listeners,” Anstandig will offer insight into the changing media consumption habits and behaviors of country audiences. “Daniel’s takeaways...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Magellan: Top 15 Advertisers Spent $35 Million On Podcasts Last Month.

The year ended as it began, even with the traditional flood of holiday targeted advertisers. Better Help, the online mental health service provider, remained podcasting’s biggest advertiser during December. Despite trimming its budget by five percent from a month earlier, Magellan AI estimates it spent more than $8.2 million, making it the largest advertiser for a 16th consecutive month. Better Help bought ads on 764 shows, with the biggest share going to podcasts in the catchall Society & Culture genre.
MARKETS
insideradio.com

Digital Advertising Is Fastest Growing Part Of Company, Townsquare Tells Investors.

It’s no secret that digital is the growth engine for Townsquare Media with nearly half its revenues derived from digital solutions. But it is digital advertising, not subscription-based digital marketing solutions, that has emerged as the fastest growing part of the small and medium market specialist, CEO Bill Wilson said Wednesday at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference 2022.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Steve Jones Elevated To CEO At Skyview Networks.

Less than three years after leaving ABC Radio for then-fledgling Skyview Networks, network radio vet Steve Jones has been promoted to CEO/President. Jones assumes the chief executive post from Ken Thiele, who will continue as founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. “Over the last 25 years, Skyview has evolved into a dynamic solutions leader in network audio, and through our enduring growth, we have always maintained a commitment to innovation and quality,” Thiele said in a release. “I have had the privilege of working alongside Steve both as a client and as a leader within our company—he embodies these characteristics, which are also matched with an unyielding drive for excellence, keen business sense, and distinguished experience. I am privileged to welcome him to the role of CEO.”
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Broadcast Market For 2022 Political Ads May Show ‘Higher Than Expected Potential.’

While estimates of total advertising in the 2022 midterm election cycle range from $7.5 billion (BIA) to $7.8 billion (Kantar), there are many ways for radio to increase its share of the political ad pie, Revenue Development Resources President Mark Levy says in a Wednesday webinar from Alabama Broadcasters Association (ABA) focused on increasing political ad dollars in 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

