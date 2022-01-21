‘It’s Getting Better:’ AQH Listening At 90% Of Pre-COVID Level.

Less than three years after leaving ABC Radio for then-fledgling Skyview Networks, network radio vet Steve Jones has been promoted to CEO/President. Jones assumes the chief executive post from Ken Thiele, who will continue as founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. “Over the last 25 years, Skyview has evolved into a dynamic solutions leader in network audio, and through our enduring growth, we have always maintained a commitment to innovation and quality,” Thiele said in a release. “I have had the privilege of working alongside Steve both as a client and as a leader within our company—he embodies these characteristics, which are also matched with an unyielding drive for excellence, keen business sense, and distinguished experience. I am privileged to welcome him to the role of CEO.”

