Fox will debut the first half of Season 1 of its new Paul Feig-produced comedy series “Welcome to Flatch” on digital platforms hours ahead of the show’s linear debut on the broadcast network. Episodes 1-7 of the half-hour docu-comedy will become available for streaming on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. That same day, the series premiere of “Welcome to Flatch” will air at 9:30 p.m. on Fox. The first season of “Welcome to Flatch” consists of 14 episodes, which have already wrapped production. So Fox’s decision to put the first seven episodes up on...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO