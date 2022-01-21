ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.8302; (P) 0.8321; (R1) 0.8336;. EUR/GBP is losing downside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But after all, outlook stays bearish with 0.8377 resistance intact. Current down...

actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

On the weekly, prices have recently broken out of our descending trendline. We are expecting prices to dip from our 1st resistance at 95.818 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci extension and 50% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 95.426 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. RSI is at a level where dips previously occurred.
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9148; (P) 0.9164; (R1) 0.9190; …. USD/CHF drops notably today but stays above 0.9090 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 0.9084 support will argue that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed. Fall from 0.9471 might be ready to resuming. Further decline would be seen back to 0.8925 support first. On the upside, above 0.9276 will target 0.9372 resistance instead.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The rally of the pair turned out to be fake as expected and the downtrend resumed from the high at 1.1480. During yesterday’s session, the support at 1.1320 was violated, but has not yet been breached. The lack of buyers around 1.1360 and their low activity around 1.1320 suggests that a new decline towards the support at 1.1280 is possible. The bears could take a break at around 1.1300 and prices could rise again above 1.1360, at which point they could start looking for better market entries or add to their shorts. The key resistance at the moment is 1.1400 and buyers can expect to find support around 1.1280. With a breach of 1.1280, a serious decline towards 1.1000 can still remain on the table. An alternative scenario is for the market to remain choppy in the coming days or at least until the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for next week as the event could be the necessary catalyst needed to spark new huge moves.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Long-Term Ranges on EUR/AUD and GBP/NZD

I’ve got a couple of long-term range setups on my radar for today, and one of these looks prime for a big breakout. Looks like the range support held up really well on this one!. EUR/AUD might be on track towards testing its range resistance at the 1.5850 minor...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7180; (P) 0.7209; (R1) 0.7241;. AUD/USD recovers ahead of near term channel support, but stays well below 0.7313 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. We’re still slightly favoring the case that correction from 0.8006 is complete after defending 0.6991. Above 0.7313 will extend the rise from 0.6992 to 0.7555 resistance. However, break of 0.7128 support will dampen this bullish case and bring retest of 0.6991/2 instead.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1347. Euro's early decline from Fri's 7-week peak at 1.1482 to as low as 1.1315 on Tue strongly suggests correction from 2021 16-month bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has ended there and yesterday's recovery to 1.1356 (NY) would bring consolidation before down, loss of momentum would keep price above daily pivotal sup at 1.1273.
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: GBP/AUD

Australia just released another stronger-than-expected jobs report. Could this be enough to spur a double top break for GBP/AUD?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out USD/CAD’s trend channel ahead of Canada’s CPI release. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid trade!
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Slips to 12-Month Lows

The sterling edged higher after Britain’s December CPI exceeded expectations. The euro has struggled to lift offers around 0.8375 after a two-week-long consolidation. The subsequent break below 0.8340 has forced buyers to bail out, exacerbating the bearish mood. This former support has turned into a fresh resistance. A bearish...
actionforex.com

EURGBP Buyers Offset Fresh Dip, But Downside Risks Remain

EURGBP has adopted a softer negative trajectory since January 5, something also being reflected in the calmed slope of the 50-period simple moving average (SMA). Nonetheless, the longer-term SMAs continue to defend the bearish trend in the pair. The short-term oscillators are indicating a minor increase in positive momentum, which...
actionforex.com

EURCHF Downtrend Continues, Marking Yet More Lower Highs

EURCHF has continued its downward trend, marking yet more lower highs and lower lows as negative forces linger. Moreover, the pair is currently trading below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average, reflecting an overall bearish outlook. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a negative bias for the pair as the...
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Stuck in Bearish Trend

The euro rose after ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said the inflation spike may last longer than projected. Nonetheless, the bearish sentiment still prevails after the pair failed to hold on to 0.8370. The former support has now turned into a resistance. The current consolidation could be a distribution phase and a drop below 0.8325 could send the price to February 2020’s lows near 0.8290.
babypips.com

Chart Art: EUR/NZD and GBP/AUD Aiming for Support?

These two currency pairs just bounced off resistance levels and might be setting their sights lower. Is that a double top breakdown I’m seeing around the range resistance?. It looks like EUR/NZD sellers are just getting started and might have plenty of room to take the pair south. The...
babypips.com

Chart Art: Short Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/NZD

I’m seeing a potential countertrend play on EUR/USD, plus a double top pattern on GBP/NZD. Time to short these pairs soon? Which levels do sellers have their eyes on?. Now this could be a risky one, so make sure you set your stops right!. EUR/USD is trending higher inside...
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP bears battling one-week low

The EUR/GBP pair has recently broken the lower line of its falling channel. According to the current price action, the sellers are trying to keep prices down as they are attempting to break through the week-low of 0.8334. If the pair were to close below this benchmark hurdle, a two-year low would be attainable around the 0.8289-level.
DailyFx

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

GBP/USD bulls aim to break above the key psychological level of 1.36 despite a hawkish Fed. EUR/GBP falls to critical support at the lower bound of the descending triangle formation. GBP/JPY eager to break above October highs in an effort to claim 160. The British Pound has held onto recent...
actionforex.com

Yen and Franc in Spotlights Again as Earnings Shook Markets

It’s not Omicron nor Fed rate hike, but earnings. Bullish investors appeared to have finally gave up after disappointing Netflix report last week. NASDAQ led other major indexes sharply lower, and dragged down cryptocurrencies too. Given that Apple and Tesla will come next, there is risk of even more downside pushes in sentiments.
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP fell below the 0.84

The Fed’s focus on inflation gave the USD wings in autumn, especially vs a softer euro. Quite some US policy tightening has been discounted by now, allowing EUR/USD to (painfully) slowly bottom out. For a real comeback, the ECB should probably give a clear go-ahead for scaling back support. Until then, the downside looks vulnerable. 1.1163 is key support.
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, CHF/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP, CAD

EUR/USD begins the week 27 pips below the next vital level at 1.3787. Above, targets 1.1414 and1.1422. EUR/USD story remains the same over week. Longer dated averages are oversold and drivingEUR higher. The rising 5 year average is now located at 1.1514 and a target at 1.1064.The only positive to EUR/USD shorts to longer term targets is EUR/USD trades below all monthlyaverages dating to 10 years yet all averages are rising. The second positive is January entersEUR/USD's traditional seasonal downtrend. Dating to 1995, EUR/USD records 15 down months forJanuary and 8 up months. For 2019 ended the month with a Doji candle.EUR/USD's downtrend to gain speed must break 1.1289 then 1.1211. The overall trade strategy is longdrops as more pips will profit on the upside.
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Nears Key Support as January’s Sell-off Sharpens

GBPJPY continues to trend southwards so far this month following the peak at a two-month high of 157.75, with the price recently slipping back below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) to reach a new low at 154.39 on Friday. The pair is decelerating within the lower bearish Bollinger zone...
actionforex.com

Two trades to watch: USD/JPY, GBP/USD

USD/JPY is heading lower for a third straight session. Risk off trade is boosting demand for the safe haven yen in addition to a tick higher in Japanese inflation to 0.8% YoY in December, up from 0.6%. The minutes from the latest BoJ meeting also showed that policymakers saw upward...
