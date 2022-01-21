EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

The rally of the pair turned out to be fake as expected and the downtrend resumed from the high at 1.1480. During yesterday’s session, the support at 1.1320 was violated, but has not yet been breached. The lack of buyers around 1.1360 and their low activity around 1.1320 suggests that a new decline towards the support at 1.1280 is possible. The bears could take a break at around 1.1300 and prices could rise again above 1.1360, at which point they could start looking for better market entries or add to their shorts. The key resistance at the moment is 1.1400 and buyers can expect to find support around 1.1280. With a breach of 1.1280, a serious decline towards 1.1000 can still remain on the table. An alternative scenario is for the market to remain choppy in the coming days or at least until the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for next week as the event could be the necessary catalyst needed to spark new huge moves.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO