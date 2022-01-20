REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started a clinical trial testing a modified Covid-19 vaccine to protect against the supercontagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The drugmakers said they aim to enroll up to 1,420 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 in the trial, which will evaluate whether...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the US...
President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
Sir Elton John is rescheduling his Dallas shows after testing positive for COVID-19, the star wrote on Instagram Tuesday. He had just started back on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last week. "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced...
New York state education officials told school administrators to continue enforcing the state’s mask mandate for students and teachers Tuesday despite a judge’s ruling overturning it, causing confusion as some districts rushed to make masks optional. The Education Department said the state had filed notice that it would...
The SAT, once viewed as a critical step to getting into college, will be shorter and administered online amid a major shift in its format brought on by the pandemic and the test's growing irrelevance. The paper test currently takes roughly three hours to complete, but the digital version will...
Comments / 0