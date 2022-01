The regional carrier has six of the type in service on their last day of operations. Its fleet of DHC-8-300s numbered twenty-eight between 2008 and 2017 and has since been gradually downsized, the ch-aviation fleets history module shows. Jazz Air's parent, Chorus Aviation, owned all of them. The retirement of the type was delayed by a few days compared to the end-2021 timeline announced in Jazz Air's revised Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Air Canada (AC, Montréal Trudeau) in March 2021.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO