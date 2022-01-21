This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 471 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 395 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hancock County stands at 428 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Hancock County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

