ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drjp1bJ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 471 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 395 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hancock County stands at 428 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Hancock County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hancock County, WV 428 127 19,757 5,864
2 Jefferson County, OH 384 257 19,233 12,864
3 Brooke County, WV 382 87 18,703 4,259

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

All but one West Virginia county red or orange in latest DHHR map

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty-four of West Virginia's 55 counties were red or orange Friday in the latest county alert map, representing the highest levels of COVID-19 infection rates or percent positive. Thirty-nine counties – including Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha and many others in southern West Virginia – were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Hancock County, WV
Government
County
Hancock County, WV
Weirton, WV
Government
Hancock County, WV
Health
Weirton, WV
Health
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

“We are really at a critical moment”: Which part of West Virginia’s unvaccinated population most concerns health officials

(WTRF) – Throughout the COVID pandemic and the release of vaccinations, the United States has seen its share of data and studies. Some of which noted that vaccination rates among minorities, specifically African Americans, are lower.  When 7News asked one of West Virginia’s top health officials about it, it turned out that there’s another segment of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDTV

UHC welcoming National Guard to assist staff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center will soon be welcoming the National Guard to help hospital staff. Gov. Justice has deployed the West Virginia National Guard to hospitals throughout the state in an effort to support West Virginia healthcare facilities during the surge of COVID-19. Eight members of the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 5,335 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 16,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 5,335 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 19 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 407,131 cases and 5,609 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice says his daughter tested positive for COVID, flu

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced his daughter, Dr. Jill Justice, has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says Jill and her husband, Adam Long, both tested positive for the virus, and that Jill has also tested positive for the flu. Health experts have dubbed the instance […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Unified Command announced Wednesday three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the past seven days. The number of deaths was one lower than the previous week, and the lowest number reported since November 24, 2021. The ages of the most recent fatalities are 92,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Teacher shortages caused by COVID hit Marion County Public Schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Across the nation, school systems have been left shorthanded due to positive COVID cases and quarantine mandates. Here in West Virginia, it’s no different for Marion County Public Schools.  In the county, staff shortages started at the end of October to the beginning of November. Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage explained that there were several positions in the school system such as teachers, aides, substitutes and custodians which were not filled daily.   Then, after winter […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy