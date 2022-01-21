ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River County, AR

This Is the County in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drjouIm00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 605 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 403 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Little River County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Little River County stands at 685 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Texarkana metro area, Little River County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Little River County, AR 685 85 21,583 2,680
2 Bowie County, TX 386 362 17,345 16,280
3 Miller County, AR 361 158 17,905 7,835

24/7 Wall St.

