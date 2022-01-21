ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

This Is the County in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drjoqls00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 406 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 198 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oglethorpe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Oglethorpe County stands at 304 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Athens-Clarke County metro area, Oglethorpe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Oglethorpe County, GA 304 45 19,014 2,811
2 Madison County, GA 294 85 21,104 6,099
3 Oconee County, GA 227 84 20,337 7,528
4 Clarke County, GA 154 192 20,991 26,155

