Beaumont, TX

This Is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drjopt900 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,332 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 325 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 398 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area, Newton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Newton County, TX 398 56 7,861 1,105
2 Hardin County, TX 394 222 20,266 11,426
3 Orange County, TX 368 309 17,508 14,715
4 Jefferson County, TX 292 745 14,703 37,523

