This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 2,585 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carbon County stands at 383 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, Carbon County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

