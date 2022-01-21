ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

This Is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drjokik00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 227 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hampshire County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hampshire County stands at 265 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Winchester metro area, Hampshire County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hampshire County, WV 265 62 20,447 4,777
2 Frederick County, VA 221 188 20,872 17,773
3 Winchester City, VA 212 59 19,904 5,531

