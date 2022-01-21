ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

This Is the County in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drjogBq00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 615 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 407 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wichita County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wichita County stands at 429 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Wichita Falls metro area, Wichita County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wichita County, TX 429 565 19,274 25,406
2 Archer County, TX 273 24 20,002 1,758
3 Clay County, TX 250 26 17,541 1,822

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The federal government breaks down places where people live into a number of categories. The best known are states, metropolitan areas, and counties. Another, which is not as well known, is core-based statistical areas. There are 927 of them in the United States, and the smallest one is Vernon, Texas. (These are the 25 smallest […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita County, TX
Health
Wichita County, TX
Coronavirus
Wichita County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the United States is inexact. By most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless – and the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. For reasons at least partly related to […]
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy