ADA had a fantastic week, rallying all the way to $1.6 while the overall market remained indecisive. ADA’s rally continued this week and the price reached $1.6 before falling under the key resistance at $1.5. This show of strength decoupled ADA from the overall market that has remained indecisive at best this week. The support is found at $1.2 and seems unlikely to be tested again, assuming the current momentum remains intact.

