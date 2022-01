– However 58% have no formal strategy for managing it. – Companies have been more open to accruing technical debt during the pandemic in order to act more quickly. Software AG announced the results of a new global survey, revealing that 78% of organizations have taken on greater levels of technical debt in the last year. The annual Situation Report surveyed over 700 IT decision makers from the U.S., U.K., Germany and France, and shows that global IT professionals feel that technical debt plays an important role in their digital transformation efforts. They also have a greater acceptance of it now, because of the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO