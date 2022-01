The Bitcoin price prediction breaks below $42,000 support as bearish sentiment kicks into full speed within the market. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is bearish as the market spikes below $42,000 level over the past hours and rejects further upside as of now. The Bitcoin price is seen dropping with a total loss of 2.27% since the beginning of the European session. Moreover, the first digital asset may continue to fall in other to touch the $41,000 support level. However, the daily chart reveals that $40,000 is a very important area as it could provide strong support for the market.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO