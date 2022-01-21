Letter: Fauci has failed us on COVID strategy

Half of Europeans infected with the Covid within two months. Yesterday’s WHO prediction is surpassed by that of the most famous virologist in the world, the American Anthony Fauci. “It is likely the variant Omicron coronavirus will infect almost everyone, but vaccinated people will have less serious consequences “, vatacina, the leading infectious disease expert in the US.”Omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of transmissibility efficiency, in the end it will infect almost everyone – specifies Joe Biden’s adviser for Covid -. Those who have been vaccinated will be exposed to the virus. Some, perhaps many of them, will get infected but most likely, with a few exceptions, they will get away reasonably, in the sense that they will not need hospitalization and avoid death. ”

