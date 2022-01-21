ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Fauci has failed us on COVID strategy

Bismarck Tribune
 1 day ago

Dr. McDonough (12/31) calls North Dakota executive and legislative leaders clueless and misinformed. Maybe they are better informed than McDonough. Maybe they’ve read "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Fauci is the architect of country’s disastrous initial COVID response, with its mandatory masking and lockdowns....

bismarcktribune.com

The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
Robert F. Kennedy
Anthony Fauci
d1softballnews.com

Fauci: “Omicron? He’ll get us all.” Covid spray vaccines on the horizon – Chronicle

Half of Europeans infected with the Covid within two months. Yesterday’s WHO prediction is surpassed by that of the most famous virologist in the world, the American Anthony Fauci. “It is likely the variant Omicron coronavirus will infect almost everyone, but vaccinated people will have less serious consequences “, vatacina, the leading infectious disease expert in the US.”Omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of transmissibility efficiency, in the end it will infect almost everyone – specifies Joe Biden’s adviser for Covid -. Those who have been vaccinated will be exposed to the virus. Some, perhaps many of them, will get infected but most likely, with a few exceptions, they will get away reasonably, in the sense that they will not need hospitalization and avoid death. ”
kggfradio.com

Senator Marshall Send Dr. Fauci Letter Requesting Financial Information

A US Senator from Kansas has sent a letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci requesting his financial disclosures by 5:00pm tomorrow. The letter follows a Senate HELP hearing where Senator Roger Marshall requested Dr. Fauci to make this information public. Dr. Fauci was caught in a hot mic after the request calling the senator a moron. Senator Roger Marshall says the financial records during COVID are not public.
The Independent

Anthony Fauci to receive largest retirement package in American government history

Anthony Fauci is likely to rake in the highest ever government retirement package in the history of the US, with an annual payment exceeding $350,000 (£259,000).Dr Fauci, who turned 81 on Christmas eve and is the chief medical adviser to president Joe Biden, will have his pension and benefits continue to increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments, Forbes reported.The top infectious diseases expert has had a 55-year-long career in the US government and is one of the highest-compensated federal employees. He is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.He was paid $434,312 (£322,309) in 2020, a...
beckershospitalreview.com

US needs a new COVID-19 strategy, former Biden advisers say

Six former health advisers to President Joe Biden have called for the U.S. to adopt a new domestic strategy for COVID-19, publishing three opinion pieces in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Jan. 6. All six authors of the pieces were members of then-President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board....
WebMD

Docs Pen Open Letter to Support Fauci From 'Attacks'

Jan. 18, 2022 -- Fed up with personal attacks on the nation's top infectious disease expert, scores of leading scientists and doctors have signed an open letter defending Anthony Fauci, MD, for his years of service to the public and his leadership on the pandemic. "We deplore the personal attacks...
The Independent

‘Most people are going to get Covid’: Fauci and FDA chief admit Omicron will sweep US

Top doctors are warning that most people in the United States are eventually going to get infected with Covid-19 – as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. A record number of daily Covid-19 infections were reported earlier this week, as the hospitalization rate also spiked massively.On Monday alone, 132,646 people were admitted due to the virus, a new daily record that was broken again on Tuesday - as per Reuters.On Tuesday, US Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock faced questions from Senators, where she was quizzed on whether the US should change course in light...
kyma.com

US Senators send letter to Biden urging him to expand COVID-19 Rapid Testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - United States Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), along with more than 40 House and Senate members, sent a letter to President Joe Biden recently regarding an expansion effort for COVID-19 Rapid Testing. These government officials want assurance as the United States increases numbers on positive Coronavirus-related...
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: Joe Biden’s Failed Policies Has Lead to a COVID Test Shortage

America has basically run out of tests for Covid-19 as lines are forming at emergency rooms, urgent care facilities and doctors’ offices, and now patients are simply being turned away nationwide. In the meantime, tests are being rationed to those with greater risk factors just a month after President Joe Biden was pushing “test to stay” in order for Americans to be allowed to go to work, school and to travel.
WHEC TV-10

Fauci: Yearly COVID booster shot is possibility

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (WHEC) — According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, you shouldn't rule out the possibility of a yearly COVID booster. The idea has been tossed around recently, especially with the current booster shot having been released not even a year after the first two COVID doses were approved in December 2020.
Washington Times

Hubris, myopia and inertia: The anatomy of Biden’s failed COVID-19 strategy

One year into office, by nearly any measure, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response strategy has been a failure. For the team that pledged to “shut down the virus” in its first 100 days, the numbers are grim: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 under this administration in its first year far exceeded those generated during the year in which the Trump administration grappled with it. This, when the Biden folks had the benefit of the Trump vaccines and therapeutics developed under Operation Warp Speed and much greater knowledge about the characteristics of the virus, how it impacted individuals in various demographic and health status categories, how it spread and how Americans would respond to a variety of mandates, economic dislocations and messages.
