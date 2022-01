Participants at the 49th annual March for Life emphasized the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case currently being considered by the Supreme Court. The march has occurred on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling for the last 49 years, but some pro-life leaders say this will be the last march before that decision is overturned. The ruling in Roe created a constitutional right to abortion and prevents states from unduly restricting abortions before the point of “viability,” which is generally defined as six months’ gestation.

JACKSON, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO