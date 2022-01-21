ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Italy's next moral compass? Berlusconi, 85, eyes presidency

By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
 1 day ago

ROME (AP) — Italy is poised to elect a new president, a figure who is supposed to serve as the nation’s moral compass...

Gazette

Italy's Berlusconi mobilises media empire behind his presidential bid

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy's president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate of Italy's...
Silvio Berlusconi
Middletown Press

EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday. Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec. 26 and all his activities have been canceled. “This hospitalization...
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
Forbes

Could Medical Cannabis Be Italy’s Next Great Opportunity?

Gilda is the founder and CEO of technology solutions and compliance consulting services company PQE Group. In recent years, cannabis has risen as one of the most talked-about potential medical treatments for all kinds of diseases and ailments. Though undoubtedly much more research needs to be done to properly determine its true level of effectiveness, it’s still becoming more and more popular around the world and is generally accepted to at least have possible medicinal properties that could impact how we care for cancer patients, those suffering from PTSD, people living with epilepsy, anxiety and more.
Europe
Rome, IT
Russia toughens its posture amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. Amid fears of an imminent attack on Ukraine, Russia has further upped the ante by announcing more military drills in the region. It also has refused to rule out the possibility of military deployments to the Caribbean, and President Vladimir Putin has reached out to leaders opposed to the West. The muscle flexing reflects a bold attempt by the Kremlin to halt decades of NATO expansion. Russia wants guarantees the alliance won't embrace Ukraine or other former Soviet nations.
The Independent

Italy’s one euro houses: who can buy one and how does it work?

With property prices in the UK out of reach for many first time buyers, and homeowners dreaming of a second pad in the sun, the idea of snapping up an Italian casa for 86p is intoxicating.Several small Italian towns have hit the headlines for selling off vacant houses for €1 a pop in the past couple of years.But how does the scheme work, and who is eligible to snap up one of these bargain villas in the sun?Why is Italy selling houses for €1?As young Italians increasingly migrate to the city and choose cosmopolitan jobs over rural and community vocations,...
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
wcn247.com

Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

HELSINKI (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements their governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm on Saturday. In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm and assembled in a main square. Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner. Police closely monitor the group, which has been associated with violent behavior at demonstrations. No major incidents or clashes were reported by late afternoon.
