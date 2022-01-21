ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Vice President Kamala Harris and AAPI stakeholders host year in review program

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITptO_0drjmoBE00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It was a year ago today that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

In honor of the historic day, the Vice President Harris and the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders held a special program highlighting the accomplishments under the Biden administration.

Is an end to the COVID pandemic in sight? Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in

“I really look forward to working with all the leaders here in year two,” Vice President Harris explained. “We certainly have a lot more work to do and we will do it together and we will do it together in a way that is about fighting to the best of who we are as a country, understanding again that our diversity is our strength.”

Vice President Harris says she will continue her work within the Asian and Pacific Islander community as well as helping put an end to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Looking ahead at 2022 with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Interim Co-PCEO Donna Fisher-Lewis shares the  nonprofit’s work, opportunities and scholarships for African-Americans plus offers a look ahead at their goals during the 2022 election year. “We do want to make sure our community is well-informed…we want to make sure all […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward. That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year. Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still become […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Washington County GOP challenges early voting locations for Maryland elections

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s primary elections may be months away, but a court showdown is shaping up over early voting locations in Washington County. The Republican Central Committee is challenging the proposed locations for two of the county’s four early voting sites, contending their downtown Hagerstown location overlaps roughly 98 percent of the same […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
WDVM 25

The latest on tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border with Washington Post’s Shane Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border and the escalating tensions between Ukraine, Russia, the United States and its allies. On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Washington Post National Security Reporter […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aapi#Asian Americans#Native Hawaiians#Pacific Islanders#Covid
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan: State is seeing improved COVID-19 metrics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday Governor Larry Hogan highlighted the progress the state has made against fighting the omicron surge. but also warning that the number of deaths are likely to go up soon reflecting the normal lag.  Hogan said while he is encouraged by the improving metrics, we are still not out of […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WDVM 25

MCPS students participate in a walkout to end in-person learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School students participated in a walkout to protest against in-person learning. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some students expressed that they feel unsafe and unheard, which is why they orchestrated a student walkout. “We need to be heard because this virus has gotten out of hand. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

First Lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID

MARYLAND (WDVM) — First Lady Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19 as a part of a weekly testing regimen on Thursday morning, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s Facebook page. The First Lady has been vaccinated and boosted, so right now she is only experiencing mild symptoms, according to Gov. Hogan. In the meantime, Hogan has […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy