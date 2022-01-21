ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tight Supplies, Heating Demand Drive Global Gasoil Margins to Multi-Year Highs

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Refiners globally are reaping the highest profits from gasoil production in years on stronger than expected demand and tight supplies despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on the world economy. Demand for the fuel used to power trucks, generators and machines remained strong even as...

MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
Gazette

Oil hits 7-yr highs as global unrest stokes supply jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices on Tuesday climbed to their highest since 2014 as investors worried about global political tensions involving major producers such as the United Arab Emirates and Russia that could exacerbate the already tight supply outlook. The risk added a premium to prices during the session. Brent...
Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or...
Global Electrical Heating Stoves Market Strategies, Comparison, Shares, Demand, Supply, Challenges And Forecast To 2031 | Broseley Fires, Chesney, Faber

Market research on most trending report Global “Electrical Heating Stoves” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Electrical Heating Stoves market state of affairs. The Electrical Heating Stoves marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Electrical Heating Stoves report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Electrical Heating Stoves Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Global Geofoams Market : High Demand in Industry to Drive the Market Profit | Carlisle Construction Materials, ACH Foam Technologies, Atlas EPS

Market research on most trending report Global “Geofoams” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Geofoams market state of affairs. The Geofoams marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Geofoams report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Geofoams Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Year-end data sheds light on supply and demand trends

Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, addresses propane supply and demand. With the end of 2021, we were curious to take a look at year-over-year changes in propane supply and demand.
Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
Oil prices jump to multi-year high amid rising supply concerns

Some OPEC member countries are facing difficulties in meeting the allowed capacities due to underinvestment and outages. Oil benchmarks have hit their highest price levels in seven years after tensions in the Middle-East renewed supply concerns. Brent crude futures went up by $1.02, or 1.2%, to reach $87.50 a barrel,...
Metro International

Oil climbs to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen’s Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. The “new geopolitical tension added...
Brent Crude Hits a New Multi-Year High

Oil prices are showing no signs of easing as the bull market remains well supported by fundamentals. Brent crude has rallied for four consecutive weeks, surging by more than 11% since the beginning of the year and up 32% from the lows of early December 2021 when the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant began spreading across the globe.
Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Navigate demand uncertainty in the new year

As supply constraints remain a key challenge in the healthcare industry, it becomes increasingly difficult to prepare for the unknown. Each day brings uncertainty with which products will be available, requiring health systems to rethink their demand planning process. Consider the following three tips to adjust your demand plan in...
