Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.90%

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.90%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are TaskUs Shares Trading Lower Today?

Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued a report entitled "Moderating The Bull Case Content," justifying TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) facing up to 25% - 50% long-term downside risk, or $17.80 – $26.70 per share. The report uncovered evidence of CEO and co-founder Bryce Maddock providing multiple conflicting accounts of...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Decibel Cannabis Shares Trading Lower On Announcing Stock Option Grants

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) reported Thursday that it has granted, effective after market close on Jan. 19, 2022, some of 3.47 million stock options to certain officers and employees of the company in accordance with its stock option plan. Based in Calgary, Alberta, the company said each option...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Nikkei falls to five-month low, dragged down by Toyota, Sony

TOKYO (Jan 19): Japan's Nikkei index fell to a five-month low on Wednesday (Jan 19), dragged down by Sony Group and Toyota Motor, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight. The Nikkei share average fell 2.8% to 27,467.23, its lowest since Aug 20, while the broader Topix lost 2.97% to 1,919.72.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

The U.S. government is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security, Reuters reports. The U.S. focuses on how Alibaba stores U.S. clients' data, including personal information and intellectual property, and whether the Chinese government could...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

