Photography games have been on trend lately. Just last year among major publishers there's been Pokémon Snap and the re-release of a maligned Fatal Frame game. You don't have to look far to see that every triple-A game these days has a photo mode, but if you extend your gaze beyond that you'll see independent developers have been the ones pushing the genre forward. Games like Umurangi Generation, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and the upcoming Pupperazi show the emerging genre has as much range as, say, the first-person shooter.

